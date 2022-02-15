Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski were uncharacteristically quiet during Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's performance Tuesday morning after the announcers expressed outrage and disappointment that the 15-year-old was allowed to perform amid a doping scandal.

The only time they spoke during the performance was to note Valieva's jumps.

"All I feel like I can say is that was the short program of Kamila Valieva at the Olympics," Weir said at the end of her skate.

"She had a positive test. We should not have seen this skate," Lipinski said after.

Weir apologized that the doping scandal was "overshadowing your Olympics," but the duo both expressed frustration and disappointment over the ruling that allowed the teen to continue skating as her future remains in the balance.

Lipisnki said the decision "makes me angry and disoriented by everything that I thought I knew."

"It makes you question everything," she said. "These skaters give up their lives for this moment, to get to this place. Why?"

Weir said before Valieva's performance that he was "uncomfortable" with commentating on it.

"With all of this news I just, I feel so uncomfortable as a skater and as a skating fan even having to commentate on her performance simply because she should not be able to compete in this competition," he said.

The Russian figure skater, who was cleared a day earlier to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, topped the leaderboard at the end of the women's short program, earning a score of 82.16. But the enormous pressure and scrutiny on Valieva appeared to reach a tipping Tuesday, as the teen broke into tears as she skated off the ice at the end of her routine.

As one of the top-24 skaters in a field of 30, Valieva advances to the free skate finals set to take place at 4 a.m. CT Thursday. If Valieva medals in the event, there will not be a podium ceremony per a decision by the International Olympic Committee which has said it will wait until her doping case is decided.

"It's not just about her skating or not skating," Lipinski said. "It's affecting everyone at these Olympic Games to think that there is going to be no medal ceremony in the ladies event if she's on the podium. It's otherworldly to me. I can't even comprehend that. Imagine how that's affecting so many other skaters' lives and their Olympic experiences."

Kamila Valieva records a score of 82.16 and now holds the lead in women's short program. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/Zsi2gPTs8L — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022

Weir called it a "slap in the face to every other skater in this event."

Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals. It wasn't until after Valieva's dominant performance in the team event that helped the Russian Olympic Committee win gold in Beijing, that the drug test results from a Swedish lab came to light.

That led to the postponment of the medal ceremony for the team event, in which the U.S. won silver and Japan took bronze.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday after a hearing that Valieva did not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency that could take months to resolve. The court cited Valieva's status as a minor or "protected person" and the "serious issues of untimely notification" of her positive test as factors in the favorable ruling.

“The panel considered that preventing the athlete to compete at the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm in the circumstances,” CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said.

Valieva's lawyer Denis Oswald said during the hearing that Valieva failed a doping test because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking.

The scandal dominated Olympic headlines and put all eyes on Valieva at Tuesday's short program. Valieva, who during the team event landed the first quadruple jump by a woman at the Olympics, received a 44.51 technical score and 37.65 component score to secure a spot in the final for the gold-medal favorite.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed Monday that the medal ceremony would be postponed should Valieva make the podium.

“In the interest of fairness to all athletes and the (nations) concerned, it would not be appropriate to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022,” the IOC said in a statement, “as it would include an athlete who on the one hand has a positive A-sample, but whose violation of the anti-doping rules has not yet been established on the other hand.”

The results of future investigations and subsequent appeals could lead to Valieva being stripped of her medals.

The IOC will “organize dignified medal ceremonies once the case of Ms. Valieva has been concluded.”

Weir and Lipinski noted the scandal is a "heartbreaking" place for a 15-year-old to be in.

"You just hope that there's adults around her that will finally step in and help her and guide her," Lipinski said.