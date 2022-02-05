Netherlands' Schouten breaks 3000m speed skating record; USA off to slow start

It was a slow start in speed skating for Team USA.

Mia Manganello Kilburg finished 19th in the field of 20 in the women's 3000m speed skating event on Saturday morning at the 2022 Winter Games.

Manganello Kilburg, of Crestview, Fla., is competing in her second Olympic Games after capturing bronze in team pursuit during the 2018 Games. She will also compete in the 1500m on Monday and the mass start on Feb. 19.

The Netherlands' Irene Schouten won gold by setting a world record in the women's 3000m with a time of 3:56.93, topping the previous mark of 3.57.70 set by Germany's Claudia Pechstein in 2002.

Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy won silver with a time of 3.58.06 and Isabelle Weidemann of Canada took bronze with a 3.58.64.

Pechstein, who finished last in the event, broke a record by becoming the oldest woman to compete in the Winter Olympics at 49 years old. She also became the first woman to compete in eight Winter Olympics. Pechstein, who did not compete in the 2010 Vancouver Games following a blood doping ban, will also be in the mass start.