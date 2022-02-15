Miss Watching Women's Figure Skating Short Program Live? Here's How to Watch it Again

Figure skaters hit the ice Tuesday morning for women's short program competition as dozens of skaters looked to advance to the medal final, but it wasn't just the performances that had everyone talking.

The women's event is now at the center of a controversial ruling as 15-year-old Kamila Valieva was allowed to perform despite testing positive for a banned substance before the Games.

Her performance in the women's competition could now impact several skaters looking to make it to the podium.

Tuesday morning's short program saw some stunning performances, unfortunate falls and near-trips that could play a huge role heading into Thursday's finale. But if you missed watching it live, you'll be able to see it all again.

When and how can you watch the women's figure skating short program again?

The women's short program, which saw some of the world's biggest names in figure skating take the ice, kicked off at 4 a.m. CT Tuesday and aired live on USA, but for those who missed it, you'll have another chance to watch on television (or if you want to see the highlights scroll down).

Coverage of the event will air again in primetime on NBC, which starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

You can also re-watch the entire stream here:

The women's event started with the short program Tuesday and concludes Thursday with the free skate.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks reflect live events, times may differ for replays; check full schedule for detailed information.

See Some of the Biggest Skating Performances Below

(Warning: spoiler alerts below)

If you're not looking to wait until Tuesday evening for a recap, see some of the highlights from the competition below.

Kamila Valieva, the Russian figure skater at the center of the latest Olympic doping controversy, barely held onto her opening triple axel, then survived the rest of her short program to take first place going into Thursday's free skate finals.

In fact, all three ROC skaters finished in the top four, with reining world champion Anna Shcherbakova taking second with 80.60 and Aleksandra Trusova finishing fourth with 74.60. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto placed third with 79.89 points.

Meanwhile, Team USA has three athletes competing in the free skate medal event.

Team USA’s Alysa Liu placed eighth with a score of 69.50. Despite a difficult fall, Mariah Bell proved her resilience and placed eleventh with a score of 65.38. Karen Chen placed thirteenth with a score of 64.11.

The top 25 athletes are advancing to the medal round, rather than the typical 24 considering the ambiguity of Kamila Valieva's pending situation. Out of the 30 skaters who performed Tuesday, only five will not advance, including skaters from China, Sweden, Great Britain, Australia and Ukraine.