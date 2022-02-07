Married Former U.S., Canada Hockey Players Make Hilarious Bet on Olympic Showdown

Former United States hockey star Meghan Duggan may not be on the ice in Beijing, but she’s got something on the line, as she made a hilarious wager with her spouse, former Canadian hockey star Gillian Apps.

Duggan, who played for the United States in three different Olympics, including the 2018 gold medal-winning squad, married her former rival in 2018, and now the couple has made a bet on Monday night’s game between the two hockey powers.

For all those asking…



Yes, @gapps10 and I are staying up to watch the big game tonight. 🇺🇸🇨🇦



No, we will not be speaking for the next few hours.



Loser gets up with the kids at 7am ☕️#Beijing2022 @NBCSportsHockey @NBCOlympics @CBCOlympics @usahockey @TeamUSA @HockeyCanada — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) February 8, 2022

“Yes, Gillian and I are staying up to watch the big game tonight,” she tweeted. “No, we will not be speaking for the next few hours. Loser gets up with the kids at 7 a.m.”

Duggan played for the United States in three consecutive Olympics, scoring five goals and dishing out three assists in 15 games in the competition. The U.S. won silver medals in 2010 and 2014, and captured gold over Canada in 2018.

Apps has the bragging rights over Duggan, winning three consecutive gold medals between 2006 and 2014. She scored a stunning seven goals and seven assists in the 2006 Olympics in Turin.

The United States and Canada will square off at 10:10 p.m. Monday, with the winner seizing the top spot in Group A ahead of the elimination round.