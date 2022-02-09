Here's When Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Jacobellis Could Compete Again in Beijing

The United States finally earned its first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics when Lindsey Jacobellis took home the top spot in the women’s snowboard cross event this week, but she’ll have a chance to add another medal to her collection this weekend.

Jacobellis, who is competing in her fifth Olympics in Beijing, managed to fend off a tremendous field as she earned a gold medal for the United States on Wednesday.

Later this week, Jacobellis could potentially participate in the mixed team snowboard cross event, which is set to take place on Saturday in Beijing.

The competition will get underway at 8 p.m. Central time on Friday, with the semifinals following at 8:30 p.m. and the final getting underway around 9 p.m.

She is joined by Nick Baumgartner, Mick Dierdorff, Stacy Gaskill, Faye Gulini, Hagen Kearney, Meghan Tierney and Jake Vedder as those who are eligible for the event.

The event will air in primetime on NBC, and will also air on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.