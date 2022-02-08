2022 Olympic Medal Count: Who's in the Lead, and Where Team USA Currently Ranks

With the 2022 Beijing Olympics now well underway, several countries are having a great time racking up victories and medals, but Team USA is still without a gold medal as the competition enters Wednesday in China.

The U.S. has earned five medals so far, but none have been of the golden variety, and they will hope to end that streak as a new day of competition dawns.

Here are the top five nations in the medal count so far:

The Russian Olympic Committee leads the way with 10 medals so far in Beijing, including a pair of gold medals in the Men’s 15km+15km skiathlon and the team event in figure skating. They also picked up a silver medal in the former event, and picked up a silver medal in the mixed team event in ski jumping.

Norway is currently in second place with eight total medals, while the Netherlands, Italy and Austria are tied for third with seven medals apiece.

Sweden has the most gold medals of any country so far in the games, picking up the top prize in women’s giant slalom, the free sprint cross-country skiing competition and in men’s moguls.

The three-time Olympian took home bronze, while her teammate Rosie Brennan came in fourth.

How is Team USA Doing?

The United States is currently in a tie for eighth place with four other countries, with five medals to their credit so far during the Olympics.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle won the silver medal in the Men’s Super-G race, while Jessie Diggins captured bronze in the Women’s Sprint Free cross-country skiing event.

The U.S. figure skating team won a silver medal in the Team Event, while Jalein Kauf picked up a silver medal in Women’s Moguls. Julia Marino won a silver medal in the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle event.

Alpine Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle took home a silver medal in the Super-G on Monday, 50 years after his mom Barbara Cochran won gold at the 1972 Winter Olympics.

What Medals Are Up for Grabs Next?

There are a total of seven medal events taking place in Beijing on Wednesday, including in the Women’s Slalom event.

In freestyle skiing, the Men’s Freeski Big Air Final will take place at approximately 9:45 p.m. Central time Tuesday (11:45 a.m. in Beijing), while the luge racers will compete in the Doubles event at approximately 7:35 a.m. Central time Wednesday.

In Nordic combined, the Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km Cross-Country race will start at 5 a.m. Central time Wednesday.

In speedskating, the Men’s 1500m Final will take place at approximately 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Finally, in the snowboarding world, the Women’s Snowboard Cross Big Final will take place around 2 a.m. Central time on Wednesday.

According to the International Sports Heritage Foundation, the five days of competition the U.S. has gone without a gold medal is the longest it’s taken the nation to win a top prize since 1988, when it took a week of competition for Team USA to finally get on the board.