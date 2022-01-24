After Beijing, Here Are the Future Olympic Sites Chosen by the IOC

After experiencing a year of delay for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which ended up showcasing in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing is proud to present this year's Games, and, right on schedule.

The Games will take place from Friday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 20, as international stars begin their trek to the podium.

And looking even further, once the torch is extinguished in Beijing, here are the cities that have been selected to host upcoming editions of the Olympics.

2024: Paris (France)

The competition will mark the third time that Paris has hosted the Olympics, with the city also hosting the second modern Olympics in 1900 and the 1924 edition of the event. Paris will join London as the only city to host the Olympics three different times.

It will be the sixth Olympics hosted in France, giving it the second-most Games ever hosted by a single country, behind the eight hosted by the United States.

Several changes will be made to the lineup of events for the 2024 Games, with baseball, softball and karate all removed from the event after being contested in 2020. The sport of break-dancing will be added to the Olympics for 2024.

The surfing event will not take place in France, and will instead be moved to Teahupo’o in Tahiti.

2026: Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo (Italy)

According to the IOC, this Olympics will mark the first time that two separate cities will share official hosting duties for the Games.

The event will be the fourth Olympics to be held in Italy, and the third to be held there during the winter. Cortina d’Ampezzo hosted the 1956 Olympics, and Turin hosted the 2006 edition of the event. Rome hosted the Olympics during the summer of 1960.

A new sport will make its debut at this Olympics, as the discipline of ski mountaineering is expected to make its first appearance. The sport involves competitors climbing up the side of a mountain on skis, and then descending the mountain with those same skis.

2028: Los Angeles (United States)

For the first time in 26 years, the United States will host an Olympics, with Los Angeles earning its chance to host the Games for the third time in history, meaning it will also join London and Paris in that exclusive club.

The United States has hosted more Olympics than any other nation, and the 2028 Games will mark the ninth time that the competition has taken place here. The 1996 Games in Atlanta were the most recent summer edition of the event to be held in the country, with the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis and the 1932 and 1984 Games taking place in Los Angeles.

The most recent Olympics to be held in the U.S. was the 2002 event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Several sports are being proposed for inclusion in these Games, including baseball and softball, cricket, flag football and ultimate Frisbee.

2032: Brisbane (Australia)

Recently, the International Olympic Committee announced its decision to award the 2032 Olympics to Brisbane, Australia, making it the third different city in the country to host the Games.

Sydney hosted the most recent Olympics in Australia back in 2000, and Melbourne hosted the Games in 1956.