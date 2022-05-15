2022 NBA Conference Finals bracket, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

And just like that, there were only four.

The 2022 NBA Conference Finals bracket is set following two Game 7s to close out the second round, with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks advancing.

With two rounds of play in the books, the conference finals will decide which teams will represent their respective conferences in the 2022 NBA Finals. The four teams vying for the last two spots are the Celtics, Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 conference finals:

What is the schedule for the 2022 NBA Conference Finals?

The conference finals begin with the East. The first game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, and the West will have its Game 1 on Wednesday, May 18.

The games will have a 2-2-1-1-1 format with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary). The lower seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

Here is the full seven-game schedule for both conferences:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Thursday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Game 6: Friday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Game 7: Sunday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Western Conference

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Friday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Sunday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Tuesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Thursday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)*

Game 6: Saturday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)*

Game 7: Monday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)*

*if necessary