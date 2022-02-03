School Closings: Numerous Chicago-Area Schools Cancel Class, Move to E-Learning Thursday

Numerous Chicago-area schools canceled classes Thursday or moved to remote learning as the city and surrounding suburbs continue to clean up snow from a winter storm system that struck the Midwest over the last couple days.

Chicago Public Schools students, however, were asked to again attend in-person learning Thursday, the district announced Wednesday evening.

CPS said classrooms will be open on Thursday as the system moves out of the area.

“Classes will be in session for all CPS students,” the district said in a social media post.

While Chicago schools will be back in session, many other districts will remain remote on Thursday, including schools in Orland Park, Riverside, Lyons, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Palos Park, Joliet and Tinley Park.

Schools in Lansing and Hazel Crest will be fully closed, according to officials.

In northwest Indiana, schools in Gary will switch to remote learning for Thursday, as will schools in Valparaiso and Lowell, among other locations.