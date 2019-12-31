Trump Says He Will Sign ‘Phase One’ China Trade Deal on Jan. 15 at the White House

President Donald Trump plans to ink the “phase one” trade deal with China at the White House on Jan. 15.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president said “high level representatives of China” will attend the signing. Trump added that he will travel to Beijing “at a later date” to start talks toward a second piece of the trade pact.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on which top Chinese officials will be present at the signing.
This is breaking news from CNBC.com. Please check back for updates.
— CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report
