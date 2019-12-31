trade

Trump Says He Will Sign ‘Phase One’ China Trade Deal on Jan. 15 at the White House

The president says he will travel to Beijing “at a later date” to start talks toward a second part of the trade agreement

By Jacob Pramuk | CNBC

President Donald Trump plans to ink the “phase one” trade deal with China at the White House on Jan. 15. 

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president said “high level representatives of China” will attend the signing. Trump added that he will travel to Beijing “at a later date” to start talks toward a second piece of the trade pact.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on which top Chinese officials will be present at the signing. 

— CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report

