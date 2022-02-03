Puerto Rico

Head of Puerto Rico's Financial Board Resigns

Natalie Jaresko is stepping down after a debt-restructuring deal reduced the largest portion of the island’s $70 billion public debt

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Natalie Jaresko, the executive director of Puerto Rico's financial oversight board, has announced her resignation, effective April 1.

Jaresko's exit comes after a federal judge approved a restructuring plan that reduces the largest portion of the U.S. territory’s $70 billion public debt. The plan cuts part of the debt, about $33 billion, to roughly $7 billion — significantly reducing annual repayments to bondholders who own Puerto Rico’s debt, to $1.15 billion.

“I am leaving the Oversight Board at a time of recovery and stability," Jaresko said in a statement. "I am confident that the road that led us to this milestone will take Puerto Rico further to growth and prosperity."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Puerto Rico Jan 18

Judge Signs Plan, Resolves Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Battle

Puerto Rico Feb 3

US to Modernize, Speed Up Work on Puerto Rico Power Grid

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Puerto RicoNatalie Jaresko
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us