When is President Joe Biden's farewell address? Here's what to know

President Joe Biden will give a farewell address to the nation next week, with just days left in his term, the White House announced Friday.

Biden will speak at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday from the Oval Office, a location typically reserved for momentous occasions and major news.

Additional details had yet to be released by the White House late Friday.

The speech will take place just five days before Biden leaves office and President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in for a second term.

NBC News previously reported that Biden planned to deliver two major speeches — including a farewell address— about his legacy before he leaves the White House. His farewell address, according to sources familiar, is expected to reflect on his time in various political offices and will include a message to Americans about the country's future.