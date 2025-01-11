Joe Biden

When is President Joe Biden's farewell address? Here's what to know

The speech will take place just five days before Biden leaves office and President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in for a second term.

By Megan Lebowitz/NBC News and NBC Chicago Staff

President Biden Speaks To The Department Of Labor
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will give a farewell address to the nation next week, with just days left in his term, the White House announced Friday.

Biden will speak at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday from the Oval Office, a location typically reserved for momentous occasions and major news.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Additional details had yet to be released by the White House late Friday.

The speech will take place just five days before Biden leaves office and President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in for a second term.

NBC News previously reported that Biden planned to deliver two major speeches — including a farewell address— about his legacy before he leaves the White House. His farewell address, according to sources familiar, is expected to reflect on his time in various political offices and will include a message to Americans about the country's future.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Joe Biden
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us