Cubs Prospects

Pete Crow-Armstrong, B.J. Murray will represent Cubs in MLB 2023 All-Star Futures game

Crow-Armstrong is the No. 9 ranked prospect in MLB's top-100 prospect list

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Tennessee Smokies' Pete Crow-Armstrong and BJ Murray will play in the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures game on July 8 in Seattle as part of All-Star weekend.

Crow-Armstrong is the No. 9 ranked prospect on MLB.com's top-100 prospect list. He is the No. 4 ranked outfielder of all farm system outfielders.

In Double-A Tennessee this season, Crow-Armstrong has registered a .280/.363/.491 slash line in 53 games. He has nine home runs and 45 RBIs along with 60 hits and 20 walks. Crow-Armstrong played in the 2022 MLB Futures game, too.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Murray, 23, is slashing .258/.376/.446 from the plate with seven home runs and 46 RBIs. He's played 60 games this season in Double-A, up at that level for the first time in his career.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Cubs ProspectsMLB All-star GameMLB News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us