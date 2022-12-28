Oak Park Police Investigating ‘Targeted' Fatal Shooting

Police are investigating what they're calling a "targeted shooting" after a man was killed Tuesday evening in Chicago's Oak Park neighborhood.

According to a press release, Oak Park Police responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a business at 14 Chicago Ave.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim at the rear of the facility with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has been identified as Chicago resident Dennis Johnson, was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation revealed that Johnson was believed to have been "targeted" by one or more assailants.

"Oak Park Police have no reason to believe that there is any active threat to the community at this time."

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.