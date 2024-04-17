No, the Chicago Sky do not play at the United Center. But some fans think the WNBA team should -- at least, when Caitlin Clark comes to town.

Earlier this week during the WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever took Iowa's Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick. The Sky also nabbed powerhouse players, including LSU forward Angel Reese, South Carolina center center Kamilla Cardoso and Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell.

The Sky will make their home debut for the 2024 WNBA season May 25, when they take on the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena, located at 200 E. Cermak Road in Chicago inside the McCormick Place campus.

Tickets for the game are already on sale, with prices ranging from $37-$639.

According to Choose Chicago, the arena holds 10,000 seats -- a far cry from the United Center, which holds more than a capacity of 20,197 for basketball games.

The Sky first takes on the Clark and the Fever on Indiana turf Saturday, June 1 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. June 23, the Sky will take on Clark at home.

The lowest priced tickets for the first Chicago Sky game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena this season cost $325 and the most expensive courtside seats are selling for as high as $1,700 on Ticketmaster.

The Las Vegas Aces have moved their June 2 home game against the Fever from Michelob Ultra Arena to the larger T-Mobile Arena, and many fans are begging the Sky to follow their lead. There's even an active Change.org petition imploring the team to move the highly anticipated June 23 contest to the United Center.

"The United Center has more than double the capacity of the Sky's own Wintrust Arena," the petition reads. "The Las Vegas Aces have already made a move like this for their game against the Fever this summer. This larger capacity would certainly draw Iowa fans and Alumni from all across the Midwest!"

The Indiana Fever appear on Chicago Sky's 2024 schedule four times, with two games at home and two games away.

