As you prepare for the total solar eclipse on April 8, here are some movies and TV shows that feature an eclipse as a plot point that may help you get excited, or frightened, for the eclipse.

MOVIES

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In James Cameron's sequel, the characters in the film see eclipses as something that interferes with natural order. This idea is seen throughout history with eclipses.

The eclipse occurs at a crucial time and the characters must overcome many challenges that come with the eclipse.

The eclipse heightens these challenges because, on their home planet of Pandora, there is technically no nighttime - which means no darkness.

Every main character in the film is left with a major life change once the eclipse is over.

Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court (1949)

In the American comedy musical film, "Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court," the main character, Hank, travels back in time to 528 A.D.

The Connecticut native, Hank, gets himself into some trouble by falling in love with a girl while in the medieval era. King Arthur does not approve of this relationship and sentences Hank to be killed.

Hank avoids being hung while taking advantage of the total solar eclipse that occurred this year.

The total darkness from the eclipse helped Hank escape from prison.

DOLORES CLAIBORNE (1995)

In Taylor Hackford's crime thriller, "Dolores," the main character uses a total solar eclipse to kill her abusive ex-husband.

Dolores had multiple visions of a young girl in the path of the eclipse who was being abused by her father. This encouraged Dolores to get revenge on the abusive father of her children, Joe.

As the eclipse occurs, Joe tries to attack Dolores, but she uses the darkness to trick him.

She leads him to a well where he falls to his death.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (1986)

In Frank Oz's American horror comedy musical film, the main character, Seymour, works at a flower shop on Skid Row that is struggling to get customers.

To save the flower shop, Seymour displays a strange plant he found at a Chinese flower shop during a total solar eclipse.

The plant, which he named Audrey II, magically appeared from a green flash of lightning during the eclipse.

The mysterious plant grew rapidly and eventually began eating people that wronged Seymour.

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

The 4-day-old waxing crescent Moon on April 8, 2019, in a blend of short and long exposures to bring out the faint Earthshine on the dark side of the Moon and deep blue twilight sky while retaining details in the bright sunlit crescent.

In the popular romantic fantasy film directed by David Slade, Edward returns after being gone in the second film.

The second film in the series is called New Moon because Edward goes away. Edward represents the moon throughout the series.

Edward's return in the third film causes tension as he fights for Bella's love.

In "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse," when Edward comes back, his return represents a total solar eclipse because Bella is forced to decide between two guys.

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY (1968)

Warner Brothers

In the film by Stanley Kubrick, the movie opens with a shot of an eclipse.

The beginning scene also features iconic music that is replicated in films today.

The new Barbie movie features a spin-off of this scene at the beginning of the film.

LADYHAWKE (1985)

NBC 5 viewer Marty reminded us about the 1985 film Ladyhawke, a medieval fantasy thriller starring Matthew Broderick, Rutger Hauer, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

In the film, the arrival of the eclipse at the climax of the film brings an end to a curse. See the trailer below ... or watch it this weekend like Marty.

TV SHOWS

NBC'S HEROES: THE ECLIPSE

In the third season of NBC's superhero drama series, an eclipse causes all heroes and villains to lose their superpowers.

Throughout the two-part eclipse episode series, the characters begin to realize that they obtained their superpowers at the time of an eclipse years before.

In this episode, they find out that the second total solar eclipse is why superhumans lost all of their powers.

Will you gain superpowers during the 2024 total solar eclipse?

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES: TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART AND YELLOW LEDBETTER

CW

In the fifth season of "The Vampire Diaries," the characters decide to attend Whitmore College's "Bitter Ball." Major events occur in this episode that alter the characters' futures.

The title of the episode, "Total Eclipse of the Heart," refers to the ruthless actions made by the main characters in the episode.

You can also watch an episode in the sixth season of the show, where two of the main characters are trapped in a day that repeats itself. That happens to feature a total solar eclipse. The episode is called "Yellow Ledbetter."

Are there any films or episodes we should add? Let us know by emailing us here: newstips@nbcdfw.com.