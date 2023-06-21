Watch: Man uses blowtorch to set fire to Detroit gas station

A Detroit man who was caught on video setting fire to a gas station on Tuesday was arrested, police said.

The 30-second video, posted to social media by the Detroit Police Department, shows a man opening the door to the gas station building holding a trash barrel full of trash and gasoline. He then proceeds to dump out the garbage onto the floor. After replacing the barrel outside, the suspect enters the gas station.

He appears to be holding a small blowtorch as he is speaking to the store clerk.

He quickly uses the torch to ignite the garbage, which bursts into flames as the suspect runs out the door.

Police said the store clerk was hurt and taken to the hospital, where he was treated for first-degree burns.

"We have arrested the suspect in connection with setting a gas station on fire in the 19300 block of W. 7 Mile Rd.," Detroit police said on Facebook. "The gas station clerk was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for 1st-degree burns."

The suspect's name was not immediately released.