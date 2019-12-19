Black Panther

Wakanda, Fictional Home of Black Panther, Listed as Free Trade Partner by USDA

"The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down," a USDA spokesman said

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Wakanda's free trade agreement with the United States wasn't forever.

Until Wednesday afternoon, the fictional country from the popular 2018 Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther” was listed as a free trade agreement partner of the United States on the Agricultural Tariff Tracker maintained by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, NBC News reported.

Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru are still listed.

The USDA said they had used Wakanda when testing the system behind the tracker and had forgotten to remove Black Panther's home country.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Black PantherU.S. Department of Agriculture
