Democrat Maura Healey Makes History as First Woman Elected Governor in Massachusetts

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office, NBC News projected.

Andrea Campbell was elected attorney general and Bill Galvin was reelected as secretary of state, NBC News projected.

Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, will become the first Black woman to serve as the state’s top law enforcement officer. Campbell has promised a focus on equity.

Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Her election returns the governor’s office to Democrats after eight years of Republican leadership under the popular Gov. Charlie Baker, who opted not to seek reelection.

Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, were among three all-female governor/lieutenant governor tickets in the U.S. that began Election Day with a chance to become the first such pairing elected to lead a state.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren celebrated Healey's victory shortly after the AP called it.

It’s official: @Maura_Healey will be our next governor! We’ve elected a woman who fights to protect working families—a warrior who’s gone toe to toe with for-profit colleges and Big Oil—and it’s a great victory for the people of Massachusetts. Woo-hoo! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 9, 2022

But the Diehl campaign wasn't conceding just yet.

NEW: Diehl camp responds to AP calling race for Maura Healey. Rick Green, a Diehl campaign surrogate just spoke on stage. He said, “What we see on TV is nothing more than a projection.” And they will have more to come. @NBC10Boston — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) November 9, 2022

We have reports of people still waiting in line to vote at numerous polling locations across the state. If you're still in line to vote, please stay in line and cast your ballot! — Diehl For MA (@DiehlForMA) November 9, 2022

Both Healey and Diehl said that they were confident heading into Election Day, but Healey led every poll by 20 to 30 points.

Diehl is a former state representative and business owner who campaigned on a platform about giving voters more power, protecting taxpayer dollars and building trust between the public and government.

We sat down with Republican Geoff Diehl just days before the former Massachusetts state representative's gubernatorial election against Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey.

"You know I’ve never really worried about the polls," Diehl said ahead of the results coming in. "We always just worried about making sure we were able to get our message out there and reach the voters we’re able to reach. We think the audience that’s coming out to vote understand what’s at stake."

Healey, who is the state's attorney general, campaigned on a plan to cut taxes, reduce housing costs and improve education.

With the election just days away, we sat down with Democrat Maura Healey, who is leading Republican Geoff Diehl in the polls for Massachusetts governor.

"They’re on board with an agenda that’s about delivering for people and not dividing them," Healey said.

Asked about Healey’s lead in the polls, Diehl pointed to Republican Scott Brown‘s surprise 2010 U.S. Senate win over Democrat Martha Coakley.

“There is a quiet vote out there that’s going to be coming out," he predicted.

Diehl, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, courted mostly Republican leaning communities and news outlets to spread his message.

“I think people are looking for government to pull back," he shared. "And I’m somebody who trusts the people of Massachusetts to make their own decisions. Make their own healthcare choices. Make the economic decisions for their own households.”

Healey raised millions more than Diehl to get her message out, where she says in part, “We’ll address issues of affordability right now, confronting so many families. We’ll work on housing, we’ll work on transportation.”

Political consultant Rob Gray said of Diehl, “His message is being snuffed out by Maura Healey‘s louder volume.”

Another key race in Massachusetts on Tuesday is the battle for attorney general between Democrat Andrea Campbell and Republican Jay McMahon — each hoping to break new ground while highlighting very different priorities during their campaigns.

And in the contest for state auditor, Democratic state Sen. Diana DiZoglio is facing Republican Anthony Amore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.