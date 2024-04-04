Pennsylvania

Raccoon attacks guests in line for a roller coaster at Hersheypark

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Hersheypark sign
A video shows the moment a raccoon attacked guests waiting in line for a roller coaster at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania on March 29.

Two people were transported to the hospital following the incident, “out of an abundance of caution,” Hersheypark officials said in a statement.

In the video shared by TMZ, dozens of guests can be seen in line for the “sooperdooperLooper” when a raccoon suddenly sprint through the guests and they all start screaming and running.

Park officials said this was the first incident of its kind at the park, despite the extensive fencing they have in place to prevent it.

The park does have a plan in place to capture the raccoon if it returns, but officials said it has not made another appearance.

