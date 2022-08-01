Watch: Biden to Announce US Strike Killed Al Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, Sources Say

President Joe Biden was set to address the nation Monday to announce that a U.S. strike over the weekend in Afghanistan killed top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, sources told NBC News.

The White House said there were no civilian casualties.

The Associated Press was first to report on the killing, also citing sources.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” a senior administration official said.

Biden was expected to deliver remarks Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Al-Zawahiri’s loss eliminates the figure who more than anyone shaped Al Qaeda, first as Osama bin Laden’s deputy since 1998, then as his successor. Together, he and bin Laden turned the jihadi movement’s guns to target the United States, carrying out the deadliest attack ever on American soil — the Sept. 11, 2001, suicide hijackings.

The attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon made bin Laden America’s Enemy No. 1. But he likely could never have carried it out without his deputy. Bin Laden provided Al Qaeda with charisma and money, but al-Zawahiri brought tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.

Their bond was forged in the late 1980s, when al-Zawahiri reportedly treated the Saudi millionaire bin Laden in the caves of Afghanistan as Soviet bombardment shook the mountains around them.

Zawahiri, on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list, had a $25 million bounty on his head for any information that could be used to kill or capture him.