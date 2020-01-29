Super Bowl TV Deals: Sound, Tech and Other Gear for Your Watch Party

The 2020 Super Bowl is going to be memorable for several reasons. The Kansas City Chiefs are going to take on the San Francisco 49ers in their first Super Bowl appearance since 1970. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump each plan to spend $10 million in advertisements during the game. And Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers, will make NFL history as the first openly gay and female assistant coach, according to NBC News.

If the watch party’s at your house, people will be coming over to watch the big game (or escape it and tuck in for a movie or binge night). You can make the soiree as stress-free as possible in a few ways.

Make a plan. determine who’s coming in advance and choose a format for the get-together.

Keep things simple. Taco bars, tried-and-true recipes and an easy drinks layout can really reduce the guesswork.

Organize and prep accordingly. Don’t wait until the morning of the party, write everything down and delegate as much as possible.

And if you’re already the regular center point of watch parties and hangouts or are going to make hosting at your home a frequent occasion, you might want to invest in living room and kitchen products that will help everything run smoothly and keep everyone happy. To help you determine what you might want to upgrade, we broke things down into three party-prepping steps: TVs and other tech, kitchenware and cookware and (delicious) food and drinks.

