Uber Weighs Next Steps After Jarring Sex Assault Report

Uber revealed on Thursday that more than 3,000 riders and drivers were sexually assaulted last year

A day after Uber revealed that more than 3,000 riders and drivers were sexually assaulted last year, attention is turning to what's next for the ride-hailing giant.

Some observers question whether the company's plans to improve safety go far enough.

Uber's report was hailed by victims' rights organizations. But it's unclear whether the transparency will help rebuild trust or backfire by showing customers how deep the safety problems go.

Uber has rolled out safety features including an in-app emergency button and the ability for riders and drivers to share their location with loved ones.

