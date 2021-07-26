womens softball

U.S. Women's Softball Seeks Redemption in Rematch of 2008 Gold-Medal Game

Team USA beat Japan 2-1 on Monday to enter the final undefeated

By James Pollard

Team United States players celebrate with teammate Kelsey Stewart #7 after she hit a walk-off home run to win the game 2-1 against Team Japan during softball opening round on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on July 26, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images

The U.S. women’s softball team will seek redemption in Wednesday’s gold-medal softball final against Japan’s squad. 

The game is a rematch of the 2008 Olympic softball final — the last time the Games featured the sport — which saw Japan beat the United States. The loss kept the Americans from winning gold for the first and only time since softball became an Olympic sport in 1996. 

The U.S. earned the advantage in Wednesday’s matchup in dramatic fashion. While both teams had already clinched their spots in the gold-medal game, Kelsey Stewart’s walk-off home run on Monday led Team USA to a 2-1 victory over the host country, securing the right to bat last when the teams meet again. 

Team USA softball improved to 5-0 after defeating Japan in walkoff style.

Both teams headed into Monday’s game undefeated, though Japan has dominated group play with a +14 run differential. The U.S. entered the tournament as the favorites, having won the 2018 Women’s Softball World Championship. 

Though Japan beat the U.S. in the last Olympic tournament, the two countries have met in the last seven World Baseball Softball Confederation world championships, with Team USA winning five of the contests. 

Viewers can watch the rivals face off once more on July 27 at 7 a.m. ET. The gold-medal game will be televised on NBC Sports, with streaming available on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock. 

