U.S. to Send COVID vaccine components, supplies to India

India is battling a massive surge in coronavirus infections

A COVID-19 patient waits inside an ambulance to be attended to and admitted into a dedicated COVID-19 government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A fire killed 13 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in western India early Friday as an extreme surge in coronavirus infections leaves the nation short of medical care and oxygen. India reported another global record in daily infections for a second straight day Friday, adding 332,730 new cases. The surge already has driven its fragile health systems to the breaking point with understaffed hospitals overflowing with patients and critically short of supplies.
The United States will immediately help India respond to a massive surge in coronavirus infections by supplying raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear, a White House spokeswoman said on Sunday.

"The United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

She said the United States would send raw materials needed for India to manufacture the Covishield vaccine, as well as therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and protective equipment for frontline workers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, as the country set a global record for new COVID-19 infections in a single day.

