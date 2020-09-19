Iran

U.S.-Iran Relations at a Crucial Crossroad as Nuclear Deal Hangs on Election Outcome

President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, but Biden helped introduce it — U.S.-Iran relations stand at a crucial crossroads

DV2084130
Carlos Barria/AFP/Getty Images, File

Voters in November’s presidential election will choose how the United States deals with Iran and its nuclear capabilities, according to multiple government officials and experts across the Middle East.

And as President Donald Trump’s administration is set to reimpose a “snapback” of sanctions on Iran on Saturday night, despite opposition from Europe, there are fresh concerns over regional stability.

President Barack Obama and the leaders of several other major powers signed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — which stated that “Iran's nuclear program will be exclusively peaceful.”

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

Trump Pledges Woman for Court, Pushes Senate to Move on Pick

Supreme Court 3 hours ago

GOP Senators Confront Past Comments on Supreme Court Vote

Trump, a long-standing critic of the deal, unilaterally pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018. Joe Biden, meanwhile, has been a vocal supporter of the deal he originally tried to sell to Congress, before Obama bypassed the legislature — and has called the current U.S. policy toward Iran “reckless” in a recent op-ed.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

IranDecision 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us