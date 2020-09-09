U.S. Customs Officers Find Nearly $500,000 Inside a Chair at Miami International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Miami International Airport say they seized nearly $500,000 that was being smuggled out of the country inside a piece of furniture.

Officials say the $491,280 was found inside the bottom of a cushioned chair that was on its way to the Dominican Republic. The money was unreported, which is against U.S. currency requirements. Failure to report more than $10,000 worth of cash that is being exported out of the country can result in the money being seized.

"Criminal organizations will attempt to export large sums of cash to launder their ill-gotten gains," said Robert Del Toro, CBP’s Acting Port Director at Miami International Airport. "This is a significant seizure and represents the impact we can make on criminal’s profits and was the direct result of our officer’s vigilance and watchfulness."

Border protection officials say, on an average day, officers seize around $207,000 in unreported cash across the country.