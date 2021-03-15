Two-Time Trespasser Arrested at Prince Harry and Meghan's Calif. Estate

An Ohio man was arrested and accused of trespassing twice on the California estate of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, late last year, authorities said Monday.

Nickolas Brooks, 37, was booked on misdemeanor trespassing charges after deputies found him on the Montecito property about 3 p.m. Dec. 26, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies had warned Brooks two days earlier, when they said they found him trespassing on the estate about 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

