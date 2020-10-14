Donald Trump

Trump Hits Biden Over Unverified Report on His Son Hunter

Trump, at a rally in Des Moines and in an interview with Newsmax, seized on an unverified report in the New York Post about Hunter Biden

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seized on an unverified report about Joe Biden's son Hunter, using it to repeat his often-told conspiracy theory about the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, NBC News reports.

At a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Trump referred to what he called "explosive documents" published Wednesday by the New York Post.

Trump claimed that the report shows that "Joe Biden has been blatantly lying about his involvement in his son's corrupt business dealings." In a phone interview with the conservative news outlet Newsmax, Trump said, "They're crooks."

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 22 hours ago

Barrett Keeps Democrats, Trump at Bay in Senate Hearing

Coronavirus Pandemic 10 hours ago

Healthy Young People Might Not Be Able to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Until 2022: WHO

The Post cited an alleged email that it reported came from a copy of a hard drive. NBC News has not verified the report or seen the email.

There has been no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of either Biden, which campaign spokesman Andrew Bates highlighted Wednesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us