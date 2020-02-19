Richard Grenell

Trump Expected to Tap Loyalist as Intel Official

Richard Grenell has been U.S. ambassador to Germany since 2018

By Zeke Miller and Matthew Lee

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell (C) attends a new year's reception of the German President on Jan. 14, 2019, in Berlin.
Bernd von Jutrczenka/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence.

That’s according to two administration officials with knowledge of the matter. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss personnel decisions.

Grenell, a loyal and outspoken Trump supporter, has been U.S. ambassador to Germany since 2018. He previously served as U.S. spokesman at the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Richard GrenellDonald Trump
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us