news

Train Derailment in Eastern Ohio Causes Massive Fire, Prompts Evacuations

Video obtained by NBC affiliate WFMJ  showed a large fire and massive cloud of smoke that could allegedly be seen for miles.

WFMJ-TV

A train derailment in eastern Ohio caused a massive fire that lit up the skies for miles and forced several residents to be evacuated, officials said Friday night.

According to NBC affiliate WFMJ-TV, the train derailed and caught fire shortly after 9 p.m. in East Palestine, a town in Ohio not far from the Pennsylvania border.

Following the massive fire, residents within a mile of the accident were told to evacuate immediately. People in other areas were also told to stay indoors, according to a Facebook message posted by the city.

“Everybody is working together to try and solve this situation as best we can,” Mayor Trent Conaway said in press conference streamed through Facebook.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Video obtained by WFMJ  showed a large fire and massive cloud of smoke that could allegedly be seen for miles.

Fire departments from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have been called to assist.

East Palestine is a community of around 4,700 around 20 miles southeast of Youngstown.

U.S. & World

world news 6 mins ago

Over 2,000 Arrested in India in a Single Day as Police Crack Down on Child Marriages

news 2 hours ago

A Washington Woman With Tuberculosis Refuses Treatment, so Authorities Got Court Orders

No injuries or fatalities are confirmed, WFMJ reported.

This article tagged under:

newsOhio
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us