Chuck Schumer

Top Senate Dem Schumer Latest to Call on Cabinet to Remove Trump From Office

Schumer is the latest leader to call for the president's removal

Ken Cedeno | Reuters

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He added, “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He added, “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Schumer is among a growing number of political, business and other leaders who have openly called for Trump to be removed from office.

More than 100 Congressional Democrats have called for his removal, either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

On Wednesday, the National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons issued a statement calling for the president's removal. "The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy. Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit. Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."

