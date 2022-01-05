Toddler Shoots Mother, Infant Sibling Outside Texas Walmart

A woman and her infant child were injured when a toddler accidentally fired a gun in a car parked outside a Granbury, Texas Walmart on Wednesday morning.

Police said a 1-year-old child and a 3-month-old child were inside a vehicle at the time of the incident. The mother of the children, a 23-year-old woman, was standing outside next to the driver’s door while their father, a 26-year-old man, was standing at the rear of the truck.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The 1-year-old child is believed to have picked up a handgun that was concealed between the seat and center console, causing the gun to discharge once, police said.

According to police, the bullet went through soft tissue in the 3-month-old child’s leg, through the mother’s arm, and into her side in the chest area.

Police said the mother was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by air and the baby was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by ground.

The baby’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The mother’s injury is potentially more serious, but her current condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.

It's not clear what charges, if any, will be filed in the case.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.