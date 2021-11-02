The McRib Is Back at McDonald's. It's Also an NFT

McDonald's is creating its first-ever non-fungible token in honor of the McRib's 40th anniversary.

The fast-food chain said it would begin giving out the NFTs to fans on Twitter starting Nov. 1, according to a press release from the company. The McRib was also set to began rolling out at participating McDonald's on Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

NFTs are a kind of certificate of authenticity. The NFT is a string of unique characters. The characters are connected to a blockchain, a group of computers that act as a digital ledger that no one computer can change.

i present to u the most important NFT. RT for a chance to win one of ten exclusive #McRibNFT



no purch. nec. 50 U.S./DC, 18+ only. winners need crypto wallet to receive NFT. rules: https://t.co/2QRhsPlpur pic.twitter.com/KYmWI67PhG — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 1, 2021

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Fan Controlled Football CEO Sohrob Farudi talks about The Ballerz Collective NFTs, which will enable owners to take control of two of the new teams being added to FCF for its upcoming season. One team is owned by musician Steve Aoki and crypto/NFT leader 888, the other by the Knights of Degen.