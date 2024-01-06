The Harriet Tubman commemorative coin program aims to inspire people to learn about her life

What to Know She was born Araminta Ross between 1820 and 1822 in Maryland.

Early signs of her resistance to slavery and its abuses came at age twelve when she intervened to keep her master from beating an enslaved man who tried to escape. She was hit in the head with a two-pound weight, leaving her with a lifetime of severe headaches.

Slaves were not legally allowed to marry, but Tubman entered a marital union with John Tubman, a free black man, in 1844. She took his name and dubbed herself Harriet.

In recognition of the 2022 Bicentennial of her birth, the commemorative program showcases Harriet Tubman’s life reflected in unique designs in gold, silver, and half-dollar coins.

Authorized by Public Law 117-163, the program celebrates the life of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

“Every coin produced by the United States Mint helps to tell a story that teaches us about America’s history or connects us to a special memory,” said Director of the Mint Ventris C. Gibson.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The public law directs the Mint to produce $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half-dollar clad coins as part of the program.

“We hope this program will honor the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman and inspire others to learn more about this amazing woman,” adds the Mint director.

Introductory sales prices are in effect until February 5, 2024, at 3:00 pm EST, after which regular pricing will take effect. The household order limits of one for each gold option are in effect for the first 24 hours.

The Mint accepts orders at usmint.gov/ and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

Who was Harriet Tubman

Harriet Tubman was an abolitionist and social activist. She was known as the “Moses of her people.” She was an active suffragist, speaking out for the right of women to vote. She also worked to provide care for newly freed people, young and old. Harriet Tubman’s life was characterized by her unwavering pursuit of freedom in every aspect of American life.

Tubman was enslaved, escaped, and helped others gain their freedom as a “conductor" of the Underground Railroad. She also served as a scout, spy, guerrilla soldier, and nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War. She is considered the first African American woman to serve in the military.

American Women Quarters Program

The American Women Quarters Program is a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women to the development and history of our country. Beginning in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new reverse designs each year.

The American Women Quarters may feature contributions from a variety of fields, including, but not limited to, suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts. The women honored will be from ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse backgrounds.

The museum in Cape May features a nine-foot statue of Tubman leading an enslaved girl to freedom.