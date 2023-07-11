The 10 best cities in the US to book for your next vacation, according to Travel + Leisure

Pack those bags! Vacation season just got boosted with the release of Travel + Leisure's 2023 World's Best Awards.

On July 11, Travel + Leisure published their annual World's Best Awards, a travel awards program made up of 122 category lists highlighting the best in travel — from cities in the U.S. and around the world to airlines, national parks and hotels.

The magazine’s results are based on data from readers who participated in a survey and ranked each characteristic by selecting excellent, above average, average, below average or poor. The final scores are averages of the participants' responses.

“This year’s awards reflect the ever-evolving landscape of travel, with new categories and new winners capturing the changing preferences of modern travelers," Travel + Leisure’s editor in chief Jacqui Gifford said in a press release. "We hope this list will inspire our audience to embrace the transformative power of travel.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here are some of the findings:

Top 10 U.S. cities 2023

1. Charleston, South Carolina

2. Santa Fe, New Mexico

3. New Orleans, Louisiana

4. Savannah, Georgia

5. Chicago, Illinois

6. Honolulu, Hawaii

7. New York, New York

8. Nashville, Tennessee

9. Alexandria, Virginia

10. San Antonio, Texas

Top 10 world's best cities 2023

1. Oaxaca, Mexico

2. Udaipur, India

3. Kyoto, Japan

4. Ubud, Indonesia

5. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

6. Mexico City, Mexico

7. Tokyo, Japan

8. Istanbul, Turkey

9. Bangkok, Thailand

10. Mumbai, India

World's best city

Oaxaca, Mexico

World's best hotel

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

World's best hotel brand

Capella Hotels & Resorts

World's best luxury villa rental company

Tuscany Now & More

World's best island

Great Barrier Reef Islands, Australia

World's best mega-ship ocean cruise line

Virgin Voyages

World's best large-ship ocean cruise line

Cunard

World's best midsize-ship ocean cruise line

Viking Cruises

World's best small-ship ocean cruise line

Viking Cruises

World's best intimate-ship ocean cruise line

Quasar Expeditions

World's best river cruise line

Aqua Expeditions

World's best international airline

La Compagnie

World's best domestic airline

Hawaiian Airlines

World's best international airport

Singapore Changi Airport

World's best domestic airport

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

World's best safari outfitter

Alluring Africa

World's best tour operator

ATJ

World's best rental car company

National Car Rental

World's best international destination spa

The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi

World's best domestic destination spa

The Ranch Malibu

World's best U.S. National Park

Yellowstone National Park

World's best trains

Rocky Mountaineer, North America

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: