Tennessee Flooding Death Toll Grows to 7

More than 7 inches of rain fell in Nashville this weekend and caused flooding

Water floods the vendor area as races for both the Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series auto race were postponed due to inclement weather at Bristol Motor Speedway, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Bristol, Tennessee.
Authorities in Tennessee on Monday confirmed three more deaths related to flooding that inundated parts of the state over the weekend, bringing the total to at least seven, NBC News reports.

Five people died in Davidson County, home to Nashville, and there was one death in both Cheatham and Hawkins counties, according to the state department of health.

More than 7 inches of rain fell in Nashville from Saturday into Sunday, and some areas saw more than 8 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Damage assessments were ongoing Monday after widespread flooding that affected homes and businesses and downed trees and power lines, state emergency officials said.

