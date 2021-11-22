What Stores Will Be Open (And Closed) on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

COVID-19 changed holiday shopping in 2020, with many retailers closing their doors choosing to close over the Thanksgiving holiday.
As Thanksgiving 2021 approaches, some retailers have announced that move will become permanent.
Here are the stores we know of that will be closed or open on Thanksgiving 2021.
Target – Closed
Walmart – Closed
Best Buy – Closed
Costco – Closed
Home Depot — Closed
Macy’s – Closed
DICK'S Sporting Goods — Closed
Aldi — Closed
Marshalls – Closed
Trader Joe's – Closed
JCPenney – Closed
Kohl’s – Closed
Barnes and Noble – Closed
Bed Bath and Beyond – Closed
Old Navy – Closed
Whole Foods – Open for modified hours (check your store here)
Kroger – Check with local store
Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lowe's - Closed
Foot Locker - Closed
Bloomingdale's - Closed
Nordstrom - Closed
Nordstrom Rack - Closed
Office Depot - Closed
OfficeMax - Closed
PetCo - Closed
REI - Closed
Sam's Club - Closed
Staples - Closed
This list will be updated as more stores release holiday hours.