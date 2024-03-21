Florida mom charged after gun found in her son's lunchbox at daycare

A South Florida mother is facing charges after a gun was found inside her son's lunchbox at a daycare in Riviera Beach.

The gun was found after a teacher opened the lunchbox and saw the gun just before noon Thursday at Jackson's Daycare, according to a Riviera Beach Police report obtained by Telemundo affiliate WSCV.

The child's mother, 39-year-old Shanae Davis, told police she kept the gun, a 9-millimeter Glock 43 pistol, in her glove box but recent break-ins at her apartment complex forced her to move it out of her car, the report said.

On Thursday morning, Davis said she placed the gun inside her 2-year-old son's lunchbox because she doesn't carry a purse and then forgot to take it out. Hours later she got a call from the daycare telling her to come immediately.

Davis was then arrested and faces several charges including allowing a minor to obtain a firearm and take it to school and a charge of child neglect.