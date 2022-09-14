Prosecutors Move to Vacate Conviction of ‘Serial' Subject Adnan Syed

Prosecutors on Wednesday moved to vacate the conviction of a Maryland man who was the subject of the podcast “Serial.”

Adnan Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling 17-year-old Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park. Syed and Lee were high school classmates who had dated.

In its debut 2014 season, the “Serial” podcast shined a spotlight on the case that led to renewed court proceedings.

On Wednesday, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby filed a motion to vacate the conviction following a "nearly year-long investigation that revealed undisclosed and newly-developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cell phone tower data," according to a statement.

"Syed deserves a new trial where he is adequately represented and the latest evidence can be presented," Mosby said. "As stewards of the court, we are obligated to uphold confidence in the integrity of convictions and do our part to correct when this standard has been comprised. We have spoken with the family of Ms. Hae Min Lee and fully understand that the person responsible for this heinous crime must be held accountable.”

