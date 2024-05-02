Originally appeared on E! Online

Navarone Garcia is getting candid about his sobriety journey.

The only son of Priscilla Presley and her ex Marco Garibaldi recently shared that he began taking drugs as a teen and how he's overcome his addiction.

"It started with weed in high school and, by the time I was 16, 17, I had kinda tried everything," Garcia told Entertainment Tonight in an interview shared May 1, adding that when it came to using heroin, he "didn't have a problem with it until 2015. All of a sudden I just noticed a difference."

Recalling how his withdrawals from the drug were "insane," the 37-year-old admitted he got the point where he was using drugs around "40 times a day."

"That's a lot on the body to handle," he continued, "and it became intolerable and unsustainable."

And Presley — who is also mom to the late Lisa Marie Presley with ex Elvis Presley — was there to witness all the stages of Garcia's drug use.

"She's been there for the beginning [and] end, and I always [tried] to keep it from her 'cause it's hard to see somebody not only struggling but also when [they're] trying to stop, it's not easy to watch," he explained. "I think that's the hardest part to watch when they're trying so hard and struggling to stop. So I would try to keep it from her."

The "Them Guns" musician explained his drug use really came to a head in 2020.

"It just got to the point where I was doing nothing," he said. "I knew it wasn't going any further and there was only one outcome if I continued going down that road. I could feel myself getting closer to the edge of not coming back."

That realization that pushed him to make a change and he was able to lean on Presley for support as he started his journey to sobriety. He added, "She was amazing the whole way."

These days, he's focused on his music career and is working on a memoir that he hopes will help uplift other struggling with addiction.

"It feels so much better for yourself to make other people feel better," he noted. "I don't see why so many people are trying to bring other people down. I'd like to get more people to support other people as well."