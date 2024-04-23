Primal Kitchen recalls avocado oil due to glass bottle that can break

Primal Kitchen has issued a voluntary recall of its avocado oil because the glass bottle may be prone to breakage, the FDA shared on Monday.

The recall includes approximately 2,060 cases of three code dates of the 750mL Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil. The bottles part of the recall have an individual package UPC of 8-5523200719-4, Case UPC of 108552320071910000 and a “Best When Used By” date of Aug. 19, 2025, through Aug. 21, 2025.

The affected products were sold in the eastern United States and California, as well as online nationally.

Primal Kitchen said the recall came after it was discovered that avocado oil had leaked in shipping containers. No consumer injuries or illnesses as a result of the recalled products have been reported.

"Primal Kitchen is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards," the company said in a release. "This recall is isolated to a packaging issue for this specific size (750mL Glass).

"No other sizes, formats or batches are affected by the packaging issue. We apologize for this inconvenience."

Consumers who purchased the recalled the avocado oil are instructed to dispose of it and to contact Primal Kitchen at 1-(888)-774-6259.