Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for reality TV star Brandon "Bam" Margera after he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation Sunday morning in Chester County.

State police Troop J announced the arrest warrant in a tweet:

State Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Brandon "Bam" Margera. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022. pic.twitter.com/rBMaqtwcfv — Trooper Grothey (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 24, 2023

Police said Monday troopers from the Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, Chester County, around 11 a.m. for a disturbance report.

After an investigation, police determined the "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam" star was involved in a physical altercation that left his victim with minor injuries.

Margera fled the scene into a wooded area before troopers arrived and has not been seen since, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at the non-emergency number 610-268-2022.

