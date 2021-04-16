Times Square

Man Arrested in NYC Subway Station With Semi-Automatic Gun, Ammo and Gas Mask: Official

The officials tell News 4 the man claimed he was from Ohio and it was legal for him to have the weapon

By Jonathan Dienst, Myles Miller and Tom Winter

A man from Ohio has been arrested after being found with an unloaded semi-automatic gun, ammunition and a gas mask in a bag, law enforcement officials tell News 4.

The man was apprehended by officers at the subway station in Times Square Friday afternoon near the A/C/E line, the officials said.

NYPD officers performing a station inspection spotted the man as he took the unloaded weapon out of his bag and placed it on the ground. The officers approached the man, questioned him and took him into custody, the officials said.

Investigators were working to determine why the man was there and his intentions, but the officers did find a loaded magazine clip in his possession, the official said.

The officials tell News 4 the man claimed he was from Ohio and it was legal for him to have the weapon.

This story is developing.

