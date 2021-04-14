Queens

NYPD Cops Spot 4 Men Carrying Large Object That Turns Out to Be Woman's Body

All four men were taken into custody; charges against them are pending

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four men in New York City were found carrying a woman's body to the trunk of their car in the middle of the night on Wednesday, according to police.

The NYPD said officers initially saw the men carrying a large object as they left an area on Foam Place in Far Rockaway before 2 a.m. The cops saw them place the unknown object in the trunk of a vehicle and they all drove away, officials said.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The officers followed the men and eventually stopped them near Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue. After they searched the vehicle, they found a woman wrapped in a blanket. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. & World

Daunte Wright 7 hours ago

Decision Expected on Charges for Cop Who Shot Daunte Wright

George Floyd 5 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Expert Says Ex-Cop Justified in Pinning George Floyd to Pavement

The woman has not been identified and her cause of death has yet to be determined, police said.

All four men, also unidentified, were taken into custody. Charges against them are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queenscrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us