Trump Indictment

Trump Will Not Have Mugshot Taken at Manhattan Arraignment, Sources Say

By Jonathan Dienst and NBC New York Staff

Donald Trump will become the first U.S. president, sitting or former, to be criminally processed and fingerprinted Tuesday in connection with his unprecedented indictment out of Manhattan Criminal Court, though at this point it doesn't appear his booking will include a mugshot, according to multiple sources familiar with the developments.

The fingerprinting machine was already in the courthouse, but there was no machine on the premises for a possible mugshot, and sources had said it was possible the Republican may not have to pose for one at all.

Discussions were ongoing around those plans well into Tuesday.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday; sources previously told NBC News he faces more than 30 counts in that indictment, though the exact nature of the charges was not expected to be revealed until arraignment.

The former president flew to the city Monday afternoon and stayed at Trump Tower overnight before heading to the courthouse Tuesday morning. He will be taken to a room on the 15th floor -- with no handcuffs or stop in a holding cell.

The arraignment was expected to be brief, and then Trump was due to head back to Florida, where he had planned to deliver a speech from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night.

As a precaution, all Supreme Court cases on the upper floors of the building cleared and security swept the building.

For the first time in history, a U.S. president has been indicted on criminal charges, as Donald Trump will be charged in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. NBC New York has team coverage of the historic grand jury indictment.
Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump IndictmentDonald TrumpManhattanAlvin Bragg
