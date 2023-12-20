‘Daddy did it…and mommy is dead': Florida woman shot, killed in front of her young children

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in front of their two young children during an argument Wednesday morning.

Derrick Feliciano Bargman-Williams, 28, is facing murder charges in the death of 25-year-old Jessica Frankel Singleton, according to an arrest report.

Singleton was found unresponsive in front of a home in Miramar, police said. She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the arrest report, Bargman-Williams and Singleton had been arguing throughout the night and into the morning. The argument, which at one point turned physical, started inside the home and carried over to the outside of the residence.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

That's when Bargman-Williams took out a handgun and shot Singleton in the chest, police said. He allegedly continued to shoot her in her torso and back as she turned away to run from the gunfire.

Bargman-Williams and Singleton have three children together, police said, and the shooting happened in front of their 4-year-old and 1-year-old.

"Daddy did it to mommy, and mommy is dead," one of the children told an officer who responded to the scene.

Bargman-Williams fled the scene. He was later found hiding in bushes several blocks away and was taken into custody.

According to police, Ring camera video showed a man believed to be Bargman-Williams running away, with a boy chasing after him, yelling, "Daddy, daddy, daddy."

Neighbors in the area were stunned to hear about the shooting.

"It's very scary," said one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm thankful they did apprehend the suspect for the safety of our neighborhood, but it's very tragic. Very, very tragic."

The Department of Children and Families was at the scene and will determine where the children will be placed.