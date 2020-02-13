Indiana

More Than 2,000 Fetal Remains Found at Abortion Doctor’s Property Buried in Indiana

The remains were found at the property of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer after he died last year

AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File

More than 2,000 fetal remains found last year in Illinois were laid to rest at an Indiana cemetery Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The discovery was made after Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who performed abortions at multiple clinics throughout his career, died Sept. 3.

"The shocking discovery of 2,411 medically preserved fetal remains in Illinois, left in a garage and in the trunk of a car, was horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities," Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said at the ceremony Wednesday at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.

Hill has said that because of the poor condition of the remains and the unreliable nature of the accompanying medical records, they could not be identified and were interred according to state law.

