Major League Baseball

MLB Cancels Spring Training Games, Delays Start of Season

The major league season had been scheduled to start March 26 but is getting pushed back to the coronavirus

Major League Baseball canceled the rest of its spring training game schedule due to the coronavirus on Thursday and delayed the start of the season by at least two weeks.

"MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," the league said in a statement.

MLB had continued to play into Thursday, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings.

The major league season had been scheduled to start March 26, its earliest opening other than for international games.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans," the league said. "MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts."

