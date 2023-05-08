Missing Australian Woman Survived Five Days on Wine and Lollipops, Authorities Say

A missing woman survived five days in the Australian wilderness thanks to lollipops and a bottle of wine before being rescued, authorities said.

The 48-year-old woman, who police only referred to as Lillian, went on vacation to Bright, Australia, late last month. Her family was soon alarmed after she didn’t make a daily call to check in with loved ones on April 30, according to Victoria Police.

Police say their Air Wing spotted Lillian’s car at the end of a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta bushland, about 60 kilometers from the nearest town, on Thursday. A police van was then directed to Lillian’s location, where she was safely rescued.

Check out Victoria Police’s footage from the moment the Air Wing spotted Lillian.

See the moment Air Wing located a woman, who was missing for five days in dense bushland.



Yesterday afternoon, Air Wing were conducting a sweep of the hilly terrain when they spotted Lillian’s car at the end of a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta bushland.



https://t.co/dgjOkkgdY0 pic.twitter.com/DwbaJHLUMn — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) May 6, 2023

Lillian was trying to get to Dartmouth Dam when she realized she had taken a wrong turn, according to police. Her car got bogged down in mud and without a cell signal, she had no way to call for help. She was unable to move her car since, but she was able to use the heater for warmth.

Her visit to the bushlands was expected to be a day trip, so she only brought some snacks and lollipops for food, according to police. Without any water, Lillian, who doesn’t drink, turned to a bottle of wine she had bought for her mother.

Health issues kept Lillian from being able to walk for help, according to police, but sticking close to her car was key to the rescue.

“She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her,” Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said.

Once rescued, Lillian was taken to the hospital for observation and was treated for dehydration, according to police.

“After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her,” Torpey said.